Torre Annunziata – Coronavirus, Da De Martino a Immobile: Appello dei Vip di Torre Annunziata per l’ospedale di Boscotrecase
EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS: L’APPELLO DEI “NOSTRI” CAMPIONI DELLO SPORT E DEI PERSONAGGI DEL MONDO DELLO SPETTACOLO 🔵 📹
🔴 RACCOLTA FONDI IN FAVORE DEL COVID-HOSPITAL DI BOSCOTRECASE 🔴
Per donare occorre fare un versamento al comune di Torre Annunziata (iban IT96V0100540290000000218000) scrivendo nella causale “Contributo Emergenza Covid-19”
#torreannunziatarestaacasa
Publiée par Comune di Torre Annunziata – Pagina Istituzionale sur Dimanche 29 mars 2020