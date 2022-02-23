Roma – Domenica 27 febbraio ore 18 presso la storica location Jazz Cafè di Roma, a due passi da piazza Navona, si potrà partecipare all’evento “Manhattan Transfer” in occasione del carnevale 2022. Aperto gratuitamente a tutti gli amanti di arte e divertimento.

Ad accompagnarvi saranno le opere del pittore Cristoforo Russo presentate per l’occasione da Chiara Miazza. Un sodalizio interpretato dal direttore artistico Manuel Bosco, con l’associazione TotaPulchra presieduta dal Monsignor Gervais e Danilo Maira.

Nei dipinti esposti per “Manhattan Transfer” e le poesie di Ciro Califano, Cristoforo Russo accoglie le interferenze elettromagnetiche delle opere dei grandi maestri, attraverso la commedia della maschera italiana (Rugantino, Meo Patacca, Pulcinella, arlecchino), le maschere da tutto il mondo ed i superoi. Esse si incontrano nella dimensione globale, incarnando un’esperienza unica di incontro tra due culture, così lontane ma allo stesso modo così vicine e influenti l’una sull’altra.

Il nome del progetto è in omaggio al Maestro romano Renzo Vespignani e l’omonima mostra di dipinti e disegni eseguiti dal 1988 al 1992, durante un suo soggiorno a New York. Qui traeva spunto da Manhattan Transfer, romanzo di John Dos Passos, pubblicato per la prima volta nel 1925, ed in Italia nel 1932 da Corbaccio col titolo Nuova York. Si nutriranno di questa lettura gli stessi musicisti “The Manhattan Transfer”, gruppo vocale jazz statunitense fondato nel 1969 da Tim Hauser e Laurel Massé.

“La dimensione ludica ha lo scopo di indagare la sfera delle emozioni che tutti noi proviamo fin da piccoli; -ci confessa il pittore Cristoforo Russo- il nostro tentativo è quello di vivere con partecipazione questi giorni del Carnevale allegorico, nella Città Eterna. Intanto stiamo lavorando al prossimo progetto del 7 maggio in piazza del Popolo presso la galleria dei Miracoli”.

Lo storico Jazz Cafè di via Zanardelli è più che un semplice locale. Dal 1980 il locale rappresenta un vero e proprio stile di vita, una filosofia, un modo di essere. Una parte della struttura è generosamente messa a disposizione dei numerosi appassionati d’arte: pittori, fotografi, musicisti, attori, trovano residenza per mostrare il loro operato.

L’obiettivo è regalare un esperienza unica attraverso arte, musica e cibo, in un atmosfera pervasa di creatività, immaginando il clima dei Caffè letterari che furono. Manuel Bosco direttore artistico ricorda: “In questo periodo credo sia sempre più necessario intercettare le energie positive, dopo ben due anni di difficoltà per l’intero comparto del food and entertainment. La nostra idea è dare spazio al piacere con una stimolazione multisensoriale qui nel pieno centro della Capitale”.

Per la serata è gradita la maschera carnevalesca, mantenendo il rispetto delle norme di distanziamento sociale. Prevista la partecipazione di numerosi personaggi del mondo dello sport e dello spettacolo.

Per info e dettagli: jazzcaferoma.com – 0668210119

“Manhattan Transfer is the combination of classic and modern cultural representations and the facial expressions of the characters convey a message of strength and hope through the symbolic choices of the characters depicted”.

Scheda artista:

Cristoforo Russo, nasce a Torre del Greco (paese vesuviano in provincia di Napoli), il 20 agosto 1978; artista e pittore italiano proveniente dalla scuola del Maestro Vito Esposito (1935-2021). Cristoforo studia i paesaggisti tradizionali, elabora uno stile personale, usa una tavolozza calda ed equilibrata. La natura esercita su di lui il potere di smarrire la ragione a favore del sentimento verso i suoi simili, dipinge vibrazioni cromatiche orecchiabili, quella luce, quei toni, quei riflessi, quella figura umana. Giornalista e appassionato di cultura popolare, abbina la formazione teatrale a quella accademica internazionalista, che lo fanno approdare alla pittura nel corso dei suoi lunghi viaggi. Espone in “I colori del mondo” al Centro Culturale Arianna nel 2016-Scafati-, alla mostra “VibrAzioni” Festival di Arte nel 2017-Furore-, alla 2°rassegna di arte contemporanea al Museo Civico -Striano-, vincitore nel 2019 del premio “New York 2019”-Lecce-, in “Innamorati della Cultura” a cura dell’Accademia Castrimeniense al Museo Civico “Mastroianni” 2019 -Marino-, la prima personale “Autunno Russo” presso la Biblioteca Moroni 2019 -Porto Recanati-, per “Castello in Arte” presso il Palazzo Baronale nel 2019 -Torre del Greco-, Concorso nazionale di pittura “Dantebus bazart” nel 2020 -Milano-, Campo dei Fiori per “Emozioni Libere” con Karen Thomas curata dalla galleria “Arte in Regola” nel 2020 -Roma-, con Rocco Valente personale “Diritto al Colore” presso il Palazzo Comunale nel 2021 -Nola-, partecipa a “Pigmenti” presso il Museo Antonacci nel 2021 -Albano-, selezionato per la Biennale di arte contemporanea nel 2021 presso il Bastione San Giacomo -Brindisi-, espone il progetto “Manhattan Transfer” per la 115ª Mostra Cento Pittori via Margutta nel 2021-Roma-, pubblicato sull’Agenda 2022 “Onyricon la pittura sogna” al Palazzo comunale Rospigliosi con Benaglia, Calabria, Kokocinski, Borghese e Fortunato Zagarolo- (RM), illustra copertine per Graus Edizioni ed ESA.

Le sue opere sono in possesso di alcune collezioni private, musei, ambasciate e sedi istituzionali in Europa, Africa e Stati Uniti. Tra gli artisti ospiti dei Cento Pittori via Margutta, dal 2021 aderisce al “gruppo d’arte Purificato” diretto da Giuseppe Purificato e Francesco Zero in Prati –Roma ed è pubblicato sull’Enciclopedia d’Arte Italiana e l’Archivio della Galleria Nazionale.

https://www.singulart.com/it/artista/cristoforo-russo-12691

Rome – Sunday 27 February at 6.00 pm at the historic location, a stone’s throw from Piazza Navona, you can participate in the “Manhattan Transfer” event on the occasion of the 2022 carnival. Open for free to all lovers of art and entertainment.

Accompanying you will be the works of the painter Cristoforo Russo presented for the occasion by Chiara Miazza. A partnership played by the artistic director Manuel Bosco, with the TotaPulchra association chaired by Monsignor Gervais and Danilo Maira.

In the paintings exhibited for “Manhattan Transfer” and the poems by Ciro Califano, Cristoforo Russo welcomes the electromagnetic interference of the works of the great masters, through the comedy of the Italian mask (Rugantino, Meo Patacca, Pulcinella, harlequin), masks from all over the world and super heroes. They meet in the global dimension, embodying a unique experience of encounter between two cultures, so distant but equally so close and influential on each other.

The name of the project is in homage to the Roman master Renzo Vespignani and the homonymous exhibition of paintings and drawings executed from 1988 to 1992, during his stay in New York. Here he drew inspiration from Manhattan Transfer, a novel by John Dos Passos, published for the first time in 1925, and in Italy in 1932 by Corbaccio with the title New York. The musicians “The Manhattan Transfer”, an American jazz vocal group founded in 1969 by Tim Hauser and Laurel Massé, will feed on this reading. “The playful dimension aims to investigate the sphere of emotions that we all feel from an early age; – the painter Cristoforo Russo confesses to us – our attempt is to experience these days of the allegorical Carnival with participation, in the Eternal City. In the meantime, we are working on the next project on May 7 in Piazza del Popolo at the Miracles gallery “.

The historic Jazz Café in via Zanardelli is more than just a place. Since 1980 the restaurant has represented a real lifestyle, a philosophy, a way of being. A part of the structure is generously made available to the many art lovers: painters, photographers, musicians, actors, find residence to show their work. The goal is to give a unique experience through art, music and food, in an atmosphere pervaded by creativity, imagining the atmosphere of the literary cafes that once were. Manuel Bosco artistic director recalls: “In this period I believe it is increasingly necessary to intercept positive energies, after two years of difficulty for the entire food and entertainment sector. Our idea is to give space to pleasure with a multisensory stimulation here in the heart of the capital”.

For the evening, the carnival mask is welcome, while respecting the rules of social distancing. The participation of numerous personalities from the world of sport and entertainment is expected.

For info and details: jazzcaferoma.com – 0668210119

Artist card:

Cristoforo Russo, was born in Torre del Greco (a Vesuvian town in the province of Naples), on 20 August 1978; Italian artist and painter from the school of Maestro Vito Esposito (1935-2021). Cristoforo studies traditional landscape architects, elaborates a personal style, uses a warm and balanced palette. Nature exercises on him the power to lose reason in favor of the feeling towards his fellow men, he paints catchy chromatic vibrations, that light, those tones, those reflections, that human figure. Journalist and lover of popular culture, he combines theatrical training with internationalist academic training, which lead him to paint during his long travels. He exhibits in “The colors of the world” at the Arianna Cultural Center in 2016-Scafati-, at the “VibrAzioni” Art Festival exhibition in 2017-Furore-, at the 2nd contemporary art exhibition at the Civic Museum -Striano-, winner in 2019 of the “New York 2019” award -Lecce-, in “In love with Culture” by the Castrimeniense Academy at the “Mastroianni” 2019 -Marino- Civic Museum, the first solo exhibition “Russian Autumn” at the Moroni Library 2019 -Porto Recanati-, for “Castello in Arte” at the Baronial Palace in 2019 -Torre del Greco-, National painting competition “Dantebus bazart” in 2020 -Milan-, Campo dei Fiori for “Free Emotions” with Karen Thomas curated by the gallery “Arte in Regola “In 2020 -Rome-, with Rocco Valente personal” Right to Color “at the Town Hall in 2021 -Nola-,participates in “Pigmenti” at the Antonacci Museum in 2021 -Albano-, selected for the Biennale of contemporary art in 2021 at the Bastione San Giacomo -Brindisi-, exhibits the “Manhattan Transfer” project for the 115th Exhibition of One Hundred Painters via Margutta in 2021 -Rome-, published in the 2022 Agenda “Onyricon la painting dreams” at the Rospigliosi Town Hall with Benaglia, Calabria, Kokocinski, Borghese and Fortunato Zagarolo- (RM), illustrates covers for Graus Edizioni and ESA.

His works are in possession of some private collections, museums, embassies and institutional offices in Europe, Africa and the United States. Among the guest artists of the Hundred Painters via Margutta, since 2021 he has joined the “Purified art group” directed by Giuseppe Purificato and Francesco Zero in Prati – Rome and is published in the Italian Art Encyclopedia and the National Gallery Archive.

https://www.singulart.com/it/artista/cristoforo-russo-12691